source: Reuters

The US plans to re-establish a Cold War-era military base in southern Greenland and set up ​another on the east coast, now used by the Danish dog sled patrol, under ‌a deal to be signed with Denmark and Greenland on Tuesday, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The sites are Narsarsuaq, whose population has dwindled to a few dozen people since the US closed its Bluie ​West One military base in the 1950s, and Mestersvig, a military outpost used by ​the Sirius Dog Sled Patrol, a Danish special forces unit, said two of ⁠the people.

Denmark, Greenland and the United States are expected to sign their new agreement at the ​United Nations General Assembly in New York City at 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT) on Tuesday.

The text ​of the agreement has not been made public and the three people familiar with the deal, speaking on condition of anonymity, said its details will not be finalized until it is signed.

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The governments of Denmark and Greenland did ​not immediately respond to a request by Reuters for comment.