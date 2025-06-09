Fijiana run riot with eight tries against Hong Kong China

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Vodafone Fijiana XV delivered an impressive attacking performance to defeat Hong Kong China 54-26 in the second weekend of the WXV Global Series Challenger presented by Mitsubishi Electric.

The Fijians ran in eight tries to secure a convincing victory, overcoming a brief period of resistance from Hong Kong China to finish strongly.

Adi Salote Nailolo opened the scoring in the eighth minute before Varanisese Qoro extended Fiji’s lead three minutes later with a brilliant solo effort from halfway.

However, Hong Kong China fought back through Tanya Dhar and Sabay Lynam to take the lead, keeping the contest competitive midway through the first half.

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Fijiana responded immediately, with Qoro crossing for her second try before Atelaite Buna Ralivanawa and Merewairita Neivosa added further scores to give Fiji control heading into the break.

Ralivanawa was particularly influential, earning Player of the Match honours after scoring twice and helping drive Fiji’s attacking momentum.

Fijiana continued their scoring after halftime, with replacement Zipporah Sorokacika crashing over shortly after coming onto the field.

Hong Kong China refused to back down, with Lauren Kate Knowler scoring before Vasemaca Duva raced through the defence to secure Fiji’s eighth try of the match.

Lucia Bolton added a late consolation try for Hong Kong China in the dying moments, but it did little to change the outcome as Fijiana celebrated a strong 54-26 victory.

The win provides a valuable boost for Fiji as it continues its campaign in the WXV Global Series Challenger.