Parliament pays tribute to late Minister Agni Deo Singh

[Photo: FILE]

Parliament has paid tribute to the late Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh, with MPs observing a minute of silence in his honour.

Speaker Dr Filimoni Jitoko described Singh as a true and faithful servant of Parliament, saying much had been accomplished during his

short term, although much more had been expected of him.

Singh was sworn into Parliament in December 2022 and served as Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations until his

death.

“As we reflect on his life, we give thanks for a man who remained steadfast in his values, faithful to his responsibilities, and

devoted to the welfare of his people. Though he is no longer with us, the impact of his service will continue to be felt for

generations to come.”

Jitoko said Singh remained steadfast in his values, faithful to his responsibilities and devoted to the welfare of his people.

He said Singh’s impact would continue to be felt for generations.

Jitoko conveyed Parliament’s condolences to Singh’s family before asking MPs to rise and observe a minute of silence in his honour.