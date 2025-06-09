Late push not enough for Bula Boys

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Bula Boys suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Vanuatu in their MSG Prime Minister’s Cup 2026 clash at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Fiji held the visitors scoreless in a tightly contested first half, with both sides unable to find the breakthrough.

However, Vanuatu found their opening in the 70th minute, when Bill Kaltfer Kaltack struck to put the visitors ahead.

The Bula Boys were forced to chase the game in the closing stages, pushing forward in search of an equaliser.

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Despite their efforts, Vanuatu’s defence held firm to secure the victory and leave Fiji empty-handed on home soil.