Male allies commit to action on women’s issues

[Photo: Akuila Cama]

Twelve men in Savusavu have committed to 90 days of action to support women’s rights and gender equality.

They piloted a Male Allyship Participation Protocol during a Women in Media Fiji and Fiji Council of Social Services training on the Kacivaka Tool yesterday.

The selected male allies include media professionals and grassroots leaders from different sectors.

The training aims to move male allyship beyond an abstract concept and into practical, measurable action.

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Nausori District Council of Social Services representative Christopher Lutukivuya says he was initially hesitant to join the programme.

He says he realised he needed to be more realistic about the spaces he works in and how he advocates for women’s issues.

Lutukivuya says one commitment he has made is to step back and allow women to speak for themselves, rather than speaking on their behalf.

FCOSS Executive Director Vani Catanasiga says male allyship in practice operates across four interconnected dimensions.

The two-day national workshop also provides women community leaders and journalists with practical frameworks for advancing transparent and gender-inclusive governance.

It is an official side event of the Pacific Islands News Association Summit and is funded through the Australia-Fiji Governance Partnership Community Engagement Fund.