Navua determined to avoid BOG repeat at FMF IDC

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Navua Football Association is determined to avoid a repeat of its Extra Battle Of the Giants shortcomings when it turns its attention to the 2026 FMF Inter-District Championship.

Head coach Rodeck Singh says the team has taken valuable lessons from the Battle of the Giants, with discipline and finishing identified as two key areas that need improvement.

Singh says Navua cannot afford to lose players through disciplinary issues during the IDC, particularly as the tournament progresses into its decisive

stages.

“The key area is discipline. It is a major one. We want to stay disciplined because we do not want to lose any players, especially at the later stages.”

The Navua coach has also challenged his players to be more clinical in front of goal after identifying missed opportunities as a major concern during the BOG.

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He says the team has been working on its finishing and transition play in preparation for the IDC.

Navua currently has no major injury concerns, with Singh hoping his squad can remain healthy throughout the tournament.

With the IDC being staged in Suva, Singh is also calling on Navua supporters to make the trip and get behind the team.

He says Navua has no excuses despite the short turnaround from the BOG, with the team focused on making the most of its preparation.

“No complaints, no major excuses. We just have to be prepared and prepare well for IDC.”

Navua faces a competitive pool, with Singh expecting every side to arrive with the same ambition of progressing to the next stage.

He says Navua must improve on its previous pool performance and ensure it gives itself a genuine chance of advancing.

“Every team will come prepared and every team will want to qualify from this pool. Looking at our team from the last pool, we need to really improve and make sure that we see ourselves out of this pool.”

Navua will now look to turn the lessons from the BOG into a stronger IDC campaign.

The IDC starts on the 6th of next month at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.