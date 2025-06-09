2013 Constitution contains several weaknesses: Prof Prasad

[Photo: File]

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad says Fiji’s constitutional reform process must be open, transparent and inclusive.

Professor Prasad says the 2013 Constitution contains several weaknesses, including governance provisions, the politicisation of the Constitutional Offices Commission, and the

powers of the Prime Minister and Attorney-General.

He says electoral laws, candidature and participation also need review.

However, Professor Prasad says reform must not be rushed, stressing that people need sufficient opportunity to consider and respond to the proposed changes.

He says submissions on issues including equal citizenship, Fiji’s secular state and a common national identity must be properly considered.

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He adds that the draft Constitution must now go through a broad consultation process involving Parliament, political parties, non-Parliamentary groups and the public.

Professor Prasad says broad consensus is essential before any referendum.

According to the National Federation Party leader, Professor Prasad, says while the final outcome matters, the process of getting there is equally important.