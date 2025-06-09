Pacific media training gets new regional push

FMA President Rosi Doviverata and FNU Vice Chancellor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba at the signing today in Savusavu.

Journalists from across the Pacific could soon have greater access to professional training in Fiji.

The Fiji Media Association and Fiji National University have signed an MOU to establish the Pacific Centre for Media and Journalism.

FMA President Rosi Doviverata says the centre will put the industry at the heart of journalism training, with working editors helping shape what future journalists learn.

“The industry is not a guest in this program. It is a founding partner. Its National Media Association sits at the head of the table, shaping its courses and putting working editors in front of the class.”

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The centre is also expected to serve journalists from smaller Pacific Island nations, with Doviverata encouraging them to come to Fiji for training rather than relying on Fiji to supply experienced journalists.

FNU Vice Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba says the university has long wanted to strengthen its media programme and sees the partnership as a way to better serve communities across Fiji and the Pacific.

“The Department of Media has been struggling for a while, and we look at you doing your job and doing it very well, and doing it with struggle, and we think this partnership that Rosi and PINA and FMA is enabling today, we promise as a national university … that the university is out to serve.”

The Pacific Centre for Media and Journalism will be based at FNU’s Samabula Campus.