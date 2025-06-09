El Niño puts pressure on water supply

[Photo: File]

Fiji is preparing for worsening water shortages as El Niño is expected to continue into next year, with dry conditions already affecting parts of the Western Division and water problems emerging on outer islands.

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the Government is monitoring water sources and preparing measures to support communities facing shortages.

He says water tanks are being placed at strategic locations, while resources are being mobilized through the National Disaster Management Office.

The Government is working with the Water Authority of Fiji and Commissioners’ offices in the Northern and Western divisions to respond to areas experiencing difficulties.

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“I encourage water conservation measures for our families. It’s good to invest in water storage tanks for individual families as we move forward, so as to store water, but also to store water which will be delivered to the communities. It is a difficult situation, a very difficult situation. As water sources dry up, the government needs to reorganize and reallocate resources for that.”

Ro Filipe says the Government is also working towards its 2050 target of providing treated water nationwide.

“The target is to have 100% treated water throughout the nation. Of course, those who are connected to the Water Authority of Fiji supply grid, that’s treated water. Most of the untreated water is in rural communities. At the moment, we are working with UNICEF on the needs analysis for that, infrastructure as needed, and the costing.”

Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says the Government is preparing to tackle the issue.

With El Niño expected to continue, the Government is preparing to support communities facing water shortages and is urging families to conserve water.