Government sets November target

[Photo: File]

The Coalition Government is preparing to move its proposed constitutional changes through Parliament next week.

Lands Minister Filimoni Vosarogo said the process could reach a parliamentary vote in November before proceeding to a national referendum.

Vosarogo states the Constitutional Review Commission has completed the three stages required under the presidential warrant: completing its report, having it presented to Cabinet and having it tabled in Parliament.

“I mean, the third reading will take place, I imagine it will be around November sitting, that’s going to be the last sitting that’s scheduled. So if we get 37 votes, that’s two-third, then the process, as far as parliament is concerned, is completed.”

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Vosarogo states this now clears the way for the government to introduce the proposed constitutional amendment legislation when Parliament sits next week.

The legislation is expected to go through its first and second readings before being referred to a parliamentary committee.

The committee, he said could carry out further consultation where members consider it necessary, but it would then have to report back to Parliament within the period required under Standing Orders.

Vosarogo says if that threshold is reached, the legislation would then be sent to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, who would transmit it to the Electoral Commission for a referendum.

The referendum mechanism is also being considered by Parliament, with Vosarogo saying the relevant legislation is already before a parliamentary committee and is expected to return to the House next week.

He says the threshold for approving a constitutional referendum has also changed following a Supreme Court decision.

Instead of requiring 75 per cent of all registered voters to support the changes, Vosarogo says approval would require 50 per cent plus one of those who actually cast a vote.

He acknowledges that this means the number of people determining the outcome would depend on voter turnout.

Vosarogo says funding for the referendum has already been provided for in the government budget.

But as the government prepares to advance the process, SODELPA Leader Aseri Radrodro is refusing to commit his party to either supporting or opposing the proposed changes.

“Like I said, the movement is the decision of the management board. We will make the decision on that. So that is where we stand right now.

Radrodro explained that the decision will be made by SODELPA’s management board after the party considers the Constitutional Review Commission’s report and the proposed amendments.”

He was asked whether SODELPA would oppose the process if it was considered to be moving too quickly.

Radrodro declined to take a position, saying the matter must be determined by the party’s management board.

He also declined to say whether the constitutional process could result in the next general election being delayed, saying SODELPA would address the issue when it arises.