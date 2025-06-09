Two children removed from home

[File Photo]

Two children have been removed from a home in Lautoka following a report of alleged abuse and neglect.

Police and social welfare officers attended the home on Sukanaivalu Road last night after receiving the report.

The children were removed from the house and placed in the care of a relative in Lautoka.

Police say the children’s mother did not leave with them despite efforts by officials.

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The Fiji Police Force is reminding the public that under the Child Care and Protection Act 2024, failing to report suspected child abuse is an offence.

Investigations by police and social welfare officers are continuing.