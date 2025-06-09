Media jobs at risk over A.I expansion

U.S. journalism educator Professor Steven Youngblood. [Photo: JOSEFA SIGAVOLAVOLA]

Artificial intelligence’s rapid growth in the region could transform Pacific newsrooms, but it could also put pressure on journalism jobs and newsroom revenue.

Speaking at a workshop for media and communication students in Suva, U.S. journalism educator Professor Steven Youngblood says AI is already capable of performing tasks traditionally carried out by journalists, from writing and transcription to producing and processing content.

He warns that the impact could be particularly significant for smaller Pacific newsrooms, where resources and staffing are already limited.

Youngblood explained that one of the biggest concerns is the potential loss of entry-level journalism opportunities, where young reporters traditionally develop essential skills such as writing, editing and reporting.

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He also warns that over-reliance on AI could weaken those skills, creating a generation of journalists who become dependent on technology rather than developing their own abilities.

However, he says AI could also provide opportunities for Pacific newsrooms to increase their capacity.

He says this allows small teams to research, translate, analyse data and produce content more efficiently.

The challenge, Youngblood says, will be ensuring AI remains a tool that supports journalists rather than a replacement for their jobs.