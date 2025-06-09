Vuvale deals face corruption risks

[Photo: PARLIAMENT OF FIJI/ FACEBOOK]

Transparency and Integrity Fiji Program Officer Tarusila Reniu says multiple corruption and fraud risks could emerge across projects under the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union.

Reniu made the comments in a submission to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence, warning that major areas covered by the partnership could be exposed to procurement fraud, misuse of public funds, bribery and conflicts of interest.

She adds that risks span critical infrastructure, security, health, digital transformation, education and economic development.

Reniu says contracts involving ports, airports, telecommunications, electricity, water, cyber security, defence and artificial intelligence could face procurement risks if strong safeguards are not in place.

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“The risks that come with it is Fiji will be engaging with external countries focusing on infrastructure, technology and security to provide services for critical infrastructures such as ports, airports, telecommunications, electricity system, water supply, cyber security, defence, artificial intelligence and communication.”

She has also warned of possible bribery of law enforcement officials, money laundering and facilitation of illegal activities in efforts to address transnational crime.

In the health sector, Reniu says there are risks around procurement and construction, equipment purchases, recruitment of healthcare workers and the possible misuse of grants intended for HIV interventions.

She says digital transformation projects could also face procurement corruption, misuse of public funds and undue influence by vendors.

“Concerning digital transformation under the same Article 3, prosperity and people, Section 5, the parties recognise that the transition to a digital economy requires safe and secure digital infrastructure and systems with the risks of procurement fraud, procurement corruption, misuse of public funds and undue influence by vendors.”

Transparency and Integrity Fiji is calling for stronger safeguards before the Vuvale Work Plan is implemented.

Among its 10 recommendations are mandatory asset and financial interest declarations for officials involved in the programme, greater scrutiny of contractors, beneficial ownership disclosure and stronger whistleblower protection.

It is also calling for timely publication of contract awards, regular project inspections and stronger monitoring of how Vuvale funds are spent.

Reniu says the safeguards are needed to ensure funding is used for its intended purpose, decisions are transparent, and projects deliver value for money.