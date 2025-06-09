Waqanika's trial vacated

[Photo: Nikhil Kumar]

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption told the Suva Magistrates Court that the trial involving senior Suva lawyer Tanya Waqanika cannot proceed as planned.

Waqanika appeared before Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad this morning.

Waqanika’s trial has been vacated and rescheduled to October 12th.

FICAC Acting Manager Legal, Joseph Work, informed the court that the trial, initially scheduled to begin on the 28th of this month, cannot proceed as planned due to other matters spilling over.

Article continues after advertisement

He told the court that the prosecution will call between four and five witnesses during the trial.

The defense is expected to call six witnesses.

Waqanika is charged with publicly opposing a registered political party.

It is alleged that on or about April 19, 2024, in Suva, Central Division, Waqanika, while serving as a public officer and board member of Investment Fiji and Telecom Fiji Limited, publicly indicated opposition to the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

FICAC alleges that she did so by posting comments opposing SODELPA on her Facebook page.

The matter has been adjourned to the 12th of October.