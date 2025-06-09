Trump threatens to annihilate Iran as diplomats push for deal at UN

Sources: Reuters

US President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that he could annihilate Iran if there is no deal to end the war, but also suggested an agreement could come soon amid a diplomatic push at the United Nations.

“I have a big decision to make,” Trump said in a speech at the UN General Assembly in ‌New York.

“Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before?… Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?”

In a statement on Tuesday, Iran’s Armed Forces dismissed Trump’s comments at the UN as “propaganda”, saying their response is “full readiness to inflict more severe, crushing, and unpredictable blows on the aggressors.”

But away from the fiery rhetoric, discussions continued to try to end the nearly seven-month conflict that began with joint US-Israeli strikes and has since killed thousands, driven up oil prices and drawn in neighboring countries.