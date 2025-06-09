New Constitution could disrupt election

[File Photo]

Centre for Democracy and Dialogue CEO Nilesh Lal says Fiji could face serious constitutional and electoral challenges if a new Constitution changes the electoral system before the next general election.

Lal says the timeline is tight, with the current constitutional election window ending on February 6, 2027, while the Government has proposed bringing a new Constitution into force by December 24, 2026 if the required processes are completed.

He says changes to electoral rules, nomination requirements, party arrangements or constituency boundaries could make it extremely difficult to organise an election within the remaining timeframe.

He warns that any delay to the election could create serious constitutional and governance questions.

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Lal also says using constitutional changes to prevent an election and extend the tenure of the current Parliament could amount to an autogolpe, or self-coup, a claim he has raised in response to the proposed timeline.

Meanwhile, National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad says the constitutional review should not be rushed simply to meet an election deadline.

Prasad says if there is not enough time to complete the process properly, the next government could continue the reform process after the election.

He is also calling for the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill to be made public so Fijians can examine the changes and take part in informed debate.

With the CRC Report due to go before Parliament, the central question is whether constitutional reform can proceed without disrupting the established pathway to the next general election.