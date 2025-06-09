Brain drain impacts critical sectors

[Photo: File]

Skilled professionals are increasingly leaving the country for overseas opportunities, raising concerns about a growing brain drain in critical and technical sectors.

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga raised the concern while making a submission to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and

Defence on the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union and Ocean of Peace Treaty.

Catanasiga says the brain drain is increasingly being felt in Fiji’s civil society sector, particularly in highly technical areas such as financial management.

She says organisations are experiencing high staff turnover as skilled workers migrate.

The concern comes as the Vuvale partnership includes mobility and opportunities for Fijians to study and work in Australia.

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“I think people remain in Fiji because they feel a sense of loyalty to the country, their families and relatives. We have to make sure that we speak to them at that level. Sometimes you’re speaking to them at the head level. We’re not speaking to the heart. I think when you look at the reforms that are currently taking place in Fiji, we hope that that works to enable the space for young professionals to rise up in the ranks.”

Standing Committee Member Virendra Lal questioned how these issues can be addressed.

“And there are provisions where certain amount of money, a substantial amount of money is kept aside for our people to go and study in Australian universities. So our concern is that we are losing a lot of this brain drain. So what’s your concern as a CSO?”

In response, Catanasiga says ongoing reforms across different sectors could help create more opportunities for young professionals to rise through the ranks.

Catanasiga adds that consistent leadership and communication are important in building confidence among young professionals and encouraging them to remain in Fiji.