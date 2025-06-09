Prasad’s Stay application dismissed

Professor Biman Prasad. [Photo: FILE]

The Suva High Court has dismissed Professor Biman Prasad’s application seeking a permanent stay of criminal proceedings against him.

Justice Thushara Rajasinghe found that the alleged delays in disclosing prosecution material did not prejudice Prasad’s ability to receive a fair trial.

The High Court noted that the prosecution had already disclosed the two statements in question, along with a complaint by Victor Lal, while the trial in the Magistrates’ Court had already commenced.

Justice Rajasinghe also found no evidence of deliberate conduct or abuse of the court process that would justify terminating the proceedings.

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He said the overall effect of the prosecution’s conduct did not prevent a fair trial or impair Prasad’s ability to present his defence.

Prasad faces two charges relating to the declaration of his assets, liabilities and income.

FICAC alleges that between December 30, 2015 and January 31, 2016, he failed to declare his directorship in Platinum Hotels and Resorts PTE Limited while he was an officeholder of the National Federation Party.

The Suva High Court has now refused and dismissed the application for a permanent stay, and trial will resume in the Magistrate’s Court.