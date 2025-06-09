PINA calls for lasting press freedom

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at the 8th PINA Summit.

Press freedom must not depend on who is in government.

That is the message from Pacific Islands News Association President Kalafi Moala at the PINA Summit in Savusavu.

Moala says Fiji’s repeal of the Media Industry Development Act in April 2023 was a defining moment for press freedom.

He says PINA recognises reforms that protect media freedom, while also holding leaders to account when that freedom is threatened.

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Moala says the standard set by the repeal must outlast any government that supports it.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says a free and responsible media is critical to a strong and connected Pacific.

He says Pacific nations must have a strong voice in shaping their own future, with sovereignty, regional unity, peaceful resolution of differences, environmental security and human security at the centre.

“It’s about sovereignty, peaceful resolution of differences, regional unity, environmental security, and human security.”

Rabuka says digital innovation is helping overcome the Pacific’s vast distances, allowing even remote communities to reach national, regional and global audiences.

He says the media has a critical role in building what he calls an “ocean of peace”, but constructive journalism does not mean softer journalism.

Rabuka says journalists must remain independent and fearless, ask difficult questions, investigate and hold institutions to account.

He says when evidence points to corruption, abuse of power or failures in public administration, journalists must expose them.

Rabuka says the Coalition Government repealed the Media Industry Development Act because democracy requires a media that is free to question, investigate, challenge and inform.

He says the Government has also opened the Public Service Broadcasting Grant to a wider range of media organisations.

Rabuka says a pluralistic, financially resilient and independent media sector is essential to a healthy democracy, while freedom must also come with responsibility in the digital age.