Youth must become builders of peace: Kiran

[Photo: MINISTRY FOR WOMEN, CHILDREN AND SOCIAL PROTECTION FACEBOOK]

Young Fijians have been challenged to reject stereotypes, learn from Fiji’s shared history, and take an active role in building peace

in their communities.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran made the call while closing a two-day Youth Peacebuilding Workshop at

the Civic Lower Auditorium in Suva today.

Kiran says young people cannot simply talk about peace — they must help build it.

The workshop brought together representatives from the National Youth Council, faith-based organisations and youth groups to discuss

peacebuilding, social cohesion and the role of young people in strengthening communities.

Kiran says Fiji’s history includes periods of tension, but it also contains generations of people standing together across

communities, particularly during times of crisis.

She thanked the United Nations Development Programme and the Ministry of Youth and Sports for creating a platform where young people

could listen, share experiences and engage in meaningful discussions on peace and social cohesion.