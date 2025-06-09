Iran warns of retaliation to fresh US attacks

source: Reuters

Iran and the United States exchanged new threats on Sunday, with President Donald Trump warning Iran would fail ‌economically or face its leadership being wiped out if it didn’t make a deal, and the Iranian military saying it would retaliate harshly to any fresh attack.

The conflict has looked stalemated for months, with no sign either side was ready for concessions even as it has deepened a global energy crisis, cratered swathes of Iran’s economy and spilled over into new regional escalations.

In a ​phone call with a Fox News reporter, Trump said Iran’s leaders should make a deal, rot economically or be wiped out, the reporter said.

However, ​with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian expected in New York this week for the United Nations General Assembly, Trump said he would ⁠be open to meeting him, the Fox reporter added.

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Trump has repeatedly made vague threats of major military escalations during the conflict that began with US and Israeli ​strikes on February 28, without carrying them out.

Earlier, Iran’s military central command said any new attack would trigger sustained retaliation against US bases and interests and that ​Washington’s regional allies would be considered parties to the conflict.