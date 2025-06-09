Chinese-language films double at Toronto festival in 2026

source: Reuters
The Toronto International Film Festival featured more Chinese-language and China-produced films than last year, as diplomatic ties between Canada and China showed signs of improvement following a meeting between Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Xi Jinping and as Asian filmmakers try to reach new audiences.
A review of TIFF selections showed Mainland China and Hong Kong productions represented six titles in 2026, a rise from three at last year’s festival. Many of the films were sold out.
“The increase in Chinese-language films participating in international festivals may reflect a stronger desire among Chinese-language filmmakers to reach audiences beyond their home markets,” director Xu Zao said in an interview. His debut animated feature, “Light Pillar,” made its North American premiere.
Xu said younger Chinese filmmakers, many of whom studied abroad, are increasingly seeking a global platform to reach wider audiences.
“It (improving bilateral relations) may be a factor,” he said.