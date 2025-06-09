Chinese-language films double at Toronto festival in 2026

source: Reuters

The Toronto International Film Festival featured more Chinese-language and China-produced films than last year, as diplomatic ties between Canada and China showed signs of improvement ​following a meeting between Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Xi Jinping and as ‌Asian filmmakers try to reach new audiences.

A review of TIFF selections showed Mainland China and Hong Kong productions represented six titles in 2026, a rise from three at last year’s festival. Many of the films were sold out.

“The ​increase in Chinese-language films participating in international festivals may reflect a stronger desire among Chinese-language ​filmmakers to reach audiences beyond their home markets,” director Xu Zao said in an ⁠interview. His debut animated feature, “Light Pillar,” made its North American premiere.

Xu said younger Chinese filmmakers, many ​of whom studied abroad, are increasingly seeking a global platform to reach wider audiences.

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“It (improving bilateral relations) may ​be a factor,” he said.