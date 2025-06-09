Direct Nadi-Nouméa flights resume

[File Photo]

Fiji Airways has reinstated direct flights between Nadi and Nouméa, restoring a direct air link between Fiji and New Caledonia.

The twice-weekly service begins today and will operate every Tuesday and Friday, adding more than 10,000 seats a year between the two destinations.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Paul Scurrah says the return of the route strengthens connections between the two countries and reinforces Fiji’s role as a Pacific hub.

Nadi to Nouméa opens up an exciting new way for our two countries to connect, reinforcing Fiji’s place as the Pacific’s connecting hub.

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Scurrah says passengers from New Caledonia will also have access to Fiji Airways’ wider network through Nadi, including destinations in the Pacific, New Zealand, Australia, Asia and North America.

The route will also support travel for holidays, business and family visits.

Nouméa and Suva are home to several key intergovernmental and development organisations in the Pacific, creating regular travel between the two centres for professionals, delegates, consultants and development partners.

Passengers can connect through Nadi to destinations including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver, Honolulu, Sydney, Auckland, Singapore and Hong Kong.

The service operates from today using Fiji Link’s ATR 72-600 aircraft.

Flights depart Nadi at 8am and arrive in Nouméa at 10am. The return flight departs Nouméa at noon and arrives in Nadi at 4pm.

The service operates every Tuesday and Friday.