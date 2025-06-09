Direct Nadi-Nouméa flights return today

[Photo: File]

The first Fiji Airways flight to Nouméa in more than a year is taking off from Nadi this morning.

The airline has restored direct flights between Fiji and New Caledonia, strengthening air links between the two Pacific destinations.

The new service will operate twice a week, every Tuesday and Friday, adding more than 10,000 seats annually between Nadi and Nouméa.

Fiji Airways Chief Executive Officer Paul Scurrah says the route will make it easier for people to travel between the two countries for holidays, business and family visits.

Article continues after advertisement

He says passengers from New Caledonia will also be able to connect through Nadi to destinations across the Pacific, New Zealand, Asia, Australia and North America.

The route also provides an important link between Suva and Nouméa, which are home to key regional organisations and development agencies.

The service will operate using Fiji Link’s ATR 72-600 aircraft.