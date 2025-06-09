Teenage pregnancy numbers slowly declining

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Teenage pregnancy in Fiji is showing a slow decline, but health authorities say the numbers remain a concern, with continued efforts needed to prevent young people from becoming parents too early.

Head of the Ministry of Health’s Family Health Unit, Dr. Rachel Pillay, says teenage pregnancy is not an issue the health sector can address alone.

Dr. Rachel Pillay says while teenage pregnancy numbers are slowly declining, more work is needed to prevent children from carrying children.

“So teenage pregnancy, we’re seeing a slow decline, but we are seeing numbers. We have to be mindful of a child carrying another child. That’s something that we definitely don’t ever encourage.”

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The Ministry of Health is working with the Ministries of Youth and Education through programmes such as Family Life Education.

Pillay says preventing teenage pregnancy requires a coordinated response.

“So it’s not just a Ministry of Health response, but it’s everybody’s response.”

Authorities say continued collaboration between the health, education and youth sectors will be crucial in reducing teenage pregnancies.

They say open and age-appropriate education, along with greater support for young people and families, remains important in helping prevent children from becoming parents too early.