Markets to get CCTV boost

Municipal markets across Fiji are set to get CCTV cameras to deter crime and strengthen security.

The Ministry of Housing and Local Government says the cameras will help vendors, municipal councils and police monitor public spaces and respond more effectively to criminal activity.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa says CCTV will serve both as a deterrent and an investigative tool.

“CCTV cameras act as both a deterrent and a tool for investigation. They help identify and prevent criminal activity, making our streets as well as our markets safer for everyone.”

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Nalumisa says the systems will also improve coordination between municipal councils and the Fiji Police Force.

He has urged councils to use the cameras proactively, include them in their operations and emergency plans, and connect them with police operations in their municipalities.

Nalumisa says the initiative is part of a broader urban safety and smart cities programme aimed at making towns more connected, responsive and secure.

He says the CCTV systems will focus on public spaces, with operational guidelines to address privacy, transparency and accountability concerns.