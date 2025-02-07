Boxing

In your dreams, Ali tells Ravalaca

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

February 7, 2025 8:01 am

[ FilePhoto ]

Lightweight boxer, Mohammed Ali, has responded to comments made earlier by his opponent Mikaele Ravalaca.

In an interview, Ravalaca said Ali talked too much and he’ll “make sure to give him a good hiding” when they meet in the main bout of the Blue Water Boxing Promotions in Suva later this month.

It’s shaping up to be an exciting showdown and Ali is not holding back telling Ravalaca that “dreams are free.”

Article continues after advertisement

The war of words have started and will surely spice up the event with Ali not letting his guard down and assuring fans he won’t disappoint them.

Even Ali’s overseas coach, Bobby Mason, has weighed in on the conversation and believes his fighter is up to the challenge with the advantages he’s got.

The event will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on the 22nd of this month.

Diaspora accused of child exploitation

Substandard road angers Macuata farmers

Trade war could affect Fiji: Sen

Fiji eyes growing export market in China

Council urges stronger landlord accountability

Australian tourists spend billions in Fiji

Rabuka hopeful USAID will continue

New worrying trend for porn consumption

Engaging KC to cost $15k-$20k says Mason

New digital platform launched

MP calls on JSC to recommend Malimali stepdown 

In your dreams, Ali tells Ravalaca

Trump says Israel would hand over Gaza after fighting, no US troops needed

Labasa still hopeful

Fiji U20 focuses on set-pieces

State of emergency declared for Santorini after quakes

Schmidt to stand down after the 2025 Rugby Championship

Protesters set fire to ex-Bangladesh PM's family home

More tests for Flying Fijians before 2027 RWC

Suva Cricket partners with Sports World for 70th anniversary

Overconfidence, not fatigue, cost Fiji in Perth

Patience pays off for Lewatu

Landowners questioned after unlawful assembly

Trump signs order to bar trans women and girls from female sports

Man pleads not guilty to baby’s murder

Neymar makes Santos return with a draw

Students call for change in recycling approach

Fiji-NZ trade hits record high

FICAC officer takes stand in Ravu case

Fiji, EU discuss trade partnership

Man cops 14 years for stepdaughter rape

Trump walk back some elements in aid to defend Gaza takeover

'Witness for the Prosecution' celebrates 100 years

Stadium clash leads to $17M loss for Fiji

Police crash probe to follow due process

We respect US decisions says PM

Brumbies brace for tough challenge in Suva

UK rappers open new supermarket

USAID staff to be put on leave

SODELPA calls for diplomatic action

Tabadamu 7s live on FBC and pay per view

Fiji sees strong economic growth

East vs West snooker on Sunday

Sweden mourns: Gunman details emerge

Newcastle finish off Arsenal to reach League Cup final

Project strengthens community leadership

Film 'September 5' offers new perspective on Olympic tragedy

Hospital uses AI technology to detect lung cancer

Radrodro assures teachers of support

Meet the woman keeping the adorable pups happy at this year’s ‘Puppy Bowl’

China challenges Trump tariffs as 'discriminatory'

Water supply restored in Nausori

New classroom soon for Valelawa Primary

Met Gala reveals dress code and a slate of new celeb hosts

Plastic pollution threatens Fiji

More than 100 women raped and burned alive in DR Congo jailbreak

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath to reunite for first time in 20 years

Musk's takeover of US agencies

Four injured in Laqere accident

Trump aides defend Gaza takeover proposal amid global backlash

FICAC Commissioner to testify at inquiry

Anyone can play any position: Jackson

Cabbies urged to refuse risky jobs

Trump's Gaza proposal for 'Riviera of the Middle East' sparks global condemnation

FRCS Gold Card program sees growth

Byrne urges young players to focus on hard work

Mum of four triumphs over cancer

Fiji 7s laser-focused on Vancouver

Businesses urged to prepare for trade shifts

Strengthening anti-corruption collaboration

Chua excited for cultural and football exchange

Charges dropped against one in robbery case

Resilient New Orleans opens doors to Super Bowl after attack

FWCC welcomes new police chief

Kava testing hurdles addressed

The colors we see make a difference in the food we eat

Australia makes gender equality key to foreign policy and aid

COI keen to move forward

FRU terminates Director of Rugby

JSC addresses Pryde, FICAC Commissioner matters

Drua ready for "Valetini Day"

Ultimate showdown LIVE on FBC's viti.plus

Elderly woman injured in bus fall

‘Goonies’ cast reunites to honor Ke Huy Quan

Two arrested in separate drug raids

Flying Fijians chase All Blacks stars

Investors eye Fiji's educational tourism potential

MAURI in Fiji for two-match series

Suspended PS testifies in Ravu case

Fiji urges EU to address Pacific trade barriers

PM meets US Embassy staff

More than 10 lawsuits expected against Diddy

Woman files civil lawsuit against Neil Gaiman and ex-wife

Five correction officers fired for drug use

Eighty percent children face violent discipline

Accountability crucial to accelerate cancer care

Kolinisau excited by Naura’s potential

Dunn credits Navua FC for breakthrough

New Bill to ease SME funding access

Bianca Censori won’t face legal action for ‘nude’ Grammys outfit

Fiji economic growth on track

Khan assures uncompromised boxer safety

Strengthening transparency and integrity

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova cruises in Abu Dhabi

Trump in no hurry to talk to Xi amid new tariff war

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, star of the popular drama ‘Meteor Garden,’ dies at age 48

Radrodro looks at enrollment discrimination

Rabuka meets US Security Advisor

Palestinians should leave Gaza permanently: Trump

FireAid benefit donations for Los Angeles top $100 million

Trump reimposes 'maximum pressure' on Iran, aims to drive oil exports to zero

Hidden portrait found under Titian masterpiece in Cyprus

PM welcomes decision to keep Tabuya

Feeble attempt to be relevant says PM

10 killed in attack at Swedish adult school, gunman among the dead

Ukraine's politics warms up as US focuses on war's endgame

New competition for Flying Fijians

Naura’s hard work pays off with Fiji 7s call-up

Dunn grateful for opportunity

No change in school canteen policy

Low trade volume protects Fiji from US tariff threat

After two decades, Sean Williams keeps on running for Zimbabwe

Tiger Woods announces death of mother: 'She was my biggest fan'

Tabuya remains part of PAP lineup

Matei Airport upgrade to boost tourism

PRF Founder calls for action

More than 2.1k Fijians migrate in 2024

Strike averted at Aspen Medical

Pump repairs cost WAF $200k

JSC members meet

PA executives meet to decide Tabuya’s future

Tove determined to step up for Drua Women

Ali warns Ravalaca to remain alert

Fiji avoids US tariffs, but global trade war looms

Miliana grateful for opportunity

Audio recording by Saumi admissible

More than 2.1k Fijians migrate in 2024

Australia's Khawaja backs dumped journalist over Gaza stance

Prasad calls for balanced reporting

Australia coach ducks questions about Kerr captaincy

Catwalk comebacks and viral moments expected at New York Fashion Week

US judge extends pause on Trump's plan to freeze federal grants, loans

Kendrick Lamar adds SZA as special guest for Super Bowl halftime show

Suva water restoration efforts progressing well

West medical students to benefit from training boost

GGGI and IUCN Partner for Pacific Green Growth

Maharaj ends FijiFirst appeal

Chappell Roan takes home best new artist Grammy

Karawalevu eyes fullback role

Back complaints with evidence says COMPOL

Hard work pays off for Nabulagi

Legal arguments set for Sayed-Khaiyum and Saneem

Best red carpet looks at the 2025 Grammy Awards

FRCS warns drug smugglers

New heritage panels unveiled

Chua highlights Naweni's leadership qualities

Council prioritizes digital rights

Rabuka to champion ‘Ocean of Peace’

Wales call up Scarlets' Plumtree for Italy test

India asks whether global tax deal can work after US withdrawal

See who won at the 2025 Grammy Awards

Outer Islands face mounting waste crisis

COMPOL demands body dumping report

EU leaders agree to step up defence efforts

Chelsea rally to beat West Ham 2-1 at Stamford Bridge

Rabuka expresses condolences to crash victims

EC welcomes new chair

Notices issued as dengue fight intensifies

The Grammys gave Beyoncé the night the CMAs did not

Mexico, US reach deal to delay tariffs for one month

Drua Women thriving in fully professional setup

WAF to replace faulty pump tomorrow

Three-year-wait pays off for Pearls debutant

Fiji watching US tariff moves with concern

Gaza's reunited twins speak of loss and joy

Minister empowers new COMPOL

Women’s Super League to kick start this weekend

Stage is set for action-packed Powerlifting year

Multi agency tackles food safety

Eagles vs. Chiefs: Super Bowl playoff history and wins

Farm roads key to market access

Cognitive development key to future success

Uni Fiji demands public apology

TLTB stresses on traditional protocol

Over $200m investment to boost tourism

Water supply disruptions in Suva Nasinu corridor

Drua women's growth impresses Moto

Military will always be an option says Tudravu

Savea to captain Moana Pasifika

COI rewrites to JSC

Australia's social media ban for minors exempts YouTube, posing risks

Kaba granted bail in $766k tender case

Luka Doncic joins Lakers

Cane farmers want voice, not politics

Recovery efforts in Washington helicopter-plane collision identify 55 of 67 victims

Sexual offenses against children persists

“No Repeat" scrap may fuel dropouts

OFC Pro League applications open this month

Malani seeks signatures for new party

Crowd goes wild as Beyoncé wins best country album for "Cowboy Carter"