In your dreams, Ali tells Ravalaca

[ FilePhoto ]

Lightweight boxer, Mohammed Ali, has responded to comments made earlier by his opponent Mikaele Ravalaca.

In an interview, Ravalaca said Ali talked too much and he’ll “make sure to give him a good hiding” when they meet in the main bout of the Blue Water Boxing Promotions in Suva later this month.

It’s shaping up to be an exciting showdown and Ali is not holding back telling Ravalaca that “dreams are free.”

Article continues after advertisement

The war of words have started and will surely spice up the event with Ali not letting his guard down and assuring fans he won’t disappoint them.

Even Ali’s overseas coach, Bobby Mason, has weighed in on the conversation and believes his fighter is up to the challenge with the advantages he’s got.

The event will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on the 22nd of this month.