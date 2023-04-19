Transgender player ruled ineligible for semi-pro women's league

[Source: Reuters]

A transgender basketball player’s bid to play in an Australian semi-professional women’s league has been refused by Basketball Australia, the national governing body said on Tuesday.

Lexi Rodgers made an application late last year to play for the Kilsyth Cobras women’s team in the National Basketball League 1 South competition in the southern state of Victoria.

A three-person Basketball Australia (BA) panel considered the application but ruled Rodgers ineligible “to play elite level basketball”.

“BA assesses eligibility of prospective elite level transgender athletes on a ‘case-by-case’ basis, accounting for and balancing a range of factors,” the governing body said in a statement.

“The balance of inclusivity, fairness and the competitive nature of sport will always be a complex area to navigate, and we thank those involved who have maintained integrity and respect throughout the process.”

Rodgers said in an Instagram post that she still hoped to play elite women’s basketball one day.

“I sought a different outcome from Basketball Australia. I participated fully and in good faith with the process and eligibility criteria,” Rodgers said.

“Consistent with the views expressed by so many, I firmly believe I have a place as an athlete in women’s basketball … I am sad about the potential message this decision sends to trans and gender diverse people everywhere.”

Transgender athletes playing in elite women’s sport has become a highly contentious issue over the last few years.

Global governing bodies such as World Athletics and World Aquatics have banned anyone who has been through male puberty from their women’s competitions on the grounds of fairness.

Supporters of transgender participation in women’s sports say not enough research has been done into whether transgender athletes retain an advantage after transition.