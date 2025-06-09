McLennan fires Fiji to victory against Vanuatu

Basketball Fiji rep Tyrone McLennan led from the front at the FIBA Melanesian Cup in the Solomon Islands, leading his side to a vital win with an incredible 44-point display against Vanuatu.

His shooting masterclass not only powered Fiji to victory but also set a new tournament benchmark for the most three-pointers made in a single game.

From the opening whistle, Fiji played with urgency and cohesion, showing a renewed sense of confidence after two tough outings earlier in the week.

McLennan was at the heart of the action, controlling the tempo and converting his chances with accuracy, while veteran forward Josh Fox nearly secured another double-double with his trademark consistency and leadership.

Equally impressive were the younger players who stepped up when it mattered most.

Keenan also found his rhythm, rounding off a strong team effort that showcased Fiji’s growing depth and chemistry.

McLennan credited the team’s improvement to trust and confidence instilled by the coaching staff.

“From the last two games, the coach gave a couple of us a green light to go ahead and shoot. When you’re given the green light, you kind of have to make the most of it. A lot of the boys fired today.”

The result keeps Fiji’s semifinal hopes alive, with one group game remaining against New Caledonia.

The team will use their rest day to recover and fine-tune their strategy ahead of what McLennan describes as a “do-or-die” encounter.

As the tournament continues to unfold, Fiji’s performance has shown a promising mix of experience and youthful energy, setting the stage for an exciting finish to their Melanesian Cup campaign.

Fiji will meet New Caledonia next at 3.30pm on Friday.

