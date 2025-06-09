LeBron James sidelined with sciatica, out at least three weeks

LeBron James. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

LeBron James was diagnosed with sciatica on his right side and will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers announced Thursday.

James will miss the season opener against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 21 and, per the team’s timeline, won’t return until November at the very earliest.

James, 40, had not yet practiced with the Lakers this training camp while dealing with glute nerve irritation.

Sciatica is pain in the sciatic nerve that goes down the lower back through the leg.

James was in line to begin his 23rd NBA season and his eighth with Los Angeles. The No. 1 scorer in NBA history played in 70 of a possible 82 games last season and 71 the year before.

He averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game last season, finishing sixth in Most Valuable Player balloting and being named second-team All-NBA.

