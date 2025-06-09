Bari embraces competition in Fiji U20 camp

The Junior World Championship will be held at the end of this month. [Photo: DEANS TROPHY FACEBOOK]

Fiji Under 20 player and former Queen Victoria School head boy Isikeli Bari says competition for places in the squad has intensified, but believes hard work will determine who earns a spot at the World Cup.

Bari says the arrival of overseas based players, particularly those from France, has raised the standard within the squad as everyone fights for selection.

“Some of our players have come in from France, so fighting for a spot in the team will be harder because everyone wants to go. But it’s up to the boys and how bad they want it.”

With World Cup selection on the line, Bari says the focus at training has been giving maximum effort and making an impression on the coaching staff.

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“It’s the World Cup, so representing our country is on every player’s mind. We have to give our all in training and show the coaches what we can do.”

For the young forward, the goal is simple, work hard and earn his place in the final squad heading to the World Cup.

The Junior World Championship will be held at the end of this month in Georgia.