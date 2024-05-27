Badminton Fiji hope for more engagements

The Fiji Badminton Association is optimistic about hosting more tournaments in the future after a successful turnout at the Badminton Breakfast Bash, held in partnership with the High Commission of Malaysia over the weekend.

Vice-President Steven Low expressed hope that such events will introduce the sport to a broader audience and provide opportunities to learn how to play badminton.

He noted that, in addition to promoting the sport, these events also encourage a healthy lifestyle.

Article continues after advertisement

Low emphasized that they are doing their utmost to raise the sport’s profile in Fiji, acknowledging its current lack of popularity in the country.

He further mentioned that continued support from the High Commission would be greatly beneficial in their efforts to promote the sport.