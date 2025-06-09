Kuridrani set to return to Parliament

Inosi Kuridrani [File Photo]

Inosi Kuridrani is expected to make his return to Parliament today, with his official swearing-in scheduled for this morning ahead of the 2025–2026 National Budget debate.

Kuridrani fills the vacant seat under The People’s Alliance banner, following the passing of the late Minister for Agriculture, Vatimi Rayalu.

While it remains unclear whether he will be appointed to a ministerial portfolio, any such decision will rest with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Article continues after advertisement

Kuridrani, a former People’s Alliance candidate, has most recently served as Chair of the Land Transport Authority.

He is also listed among the Members of Parliament scheduled to contribute to the budget debate and is expected to deliver his comments on Wednesday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.