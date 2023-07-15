UCI bars transgender women from competing in female category

[Source: Reuters Sports]

The governing body of cycling (UCI) banned transgender women who have undergone male puberty from competing in the female category of competitive events while renaming the men’s category Men/Open.

The new rules come into effect on July 17. Athletes who do not qualify for the female category will be able to enter Men/Open events without restriction.

The UCI added that it would hold talks with other sporting bodies over a jointly-funded “research programme aimed at studying changes in the physical performance of highly-trained athletes undergoing transitional hormone treatment”.

The body previously allowed transgender women with reduced testosterone to take part in female events.

It agreed to re-open consultation around transgender women competing in elite female events after American Austin Killips became the first transgender rider to win a UCI women’s stage race this year.

British Cycling banned transgender women from competing in the female category of competitive events in May.