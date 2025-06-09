Niubalavu graduates with IOC Safeguarding Officer certificate

[Source: Fiji Association of Sport & National Olympic Committee]

Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee senior administrator Jane Wong Niubalavu has achieved a milestone after graduating in Lausanne, Switzerland, with the International Olympic Committee Certificate for Safeguarding Officer in Sport.

The program is the first of its kind, designed to train officers to protect and support athletes while promoting safer sporting environments.

FASANOC says Niubalavu’s achievement highlights her dedication to athlete well-being and reflects Fiji’s commitment to upholding international standards of safeguarding in sport.

The organisation also expressed its pride in Niubalavu’s accomplishment, noting that she continues to fly the Fiji flag high through her commitment and service.

