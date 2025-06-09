Arsenal go clear after win over Palace, Man City slip up at Villa

Source: Reuters

Arsenal enjoyed a serene Sunday as they beat Crystal Palace 1-0 and title rivals Manchester City lost by the same margin at Aston Villa to leave the north London club four points clear at the top of the table on Sunday.

Champions Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat at Brentford on Saturday gave Arsenal the chance to move seven points clear of Arne Slot’s side and they did just that with Eberechi Eze scoring the only goal against his old club.

