Youths main target group for vegetation control initiative

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport has, in a bold step, ventured on an initiative to keep youths engaged in their community.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau this afternoon launched the vegetation control works for 32 youth groups across Fiji.

The minister states that this is a visionary program which embodies the government’s commitment to inclusive development.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is a routine public works rollout, but on a partnership model, a partnership between government, the Fiji Roads Authority, and local communities who are daily users, and also custodians, or landowners, or resource owners.”

Navuiwai Cooperative Representative from Cicia Isikeli Karikaritu welcomed the initiative, saying it is for the betterment of the youth.

Karikaritu says that this is an amazing opportunity and initiative by the government.

He adds that people at the grassroots are usually neglected, but initiatives like this, he believes, are holistic, which is very inclusive.

This initiative is a win-win situation for young people, as it allows them to contribute directly to their families’ well-being.

Tuisawau says that by doing so, they make development more meaningful through community engagement, ensuring infrastructure is properly utilised.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.