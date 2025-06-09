Young women inspired to pursue tech careers

[Source: Lisa Apted/ File Photo]

Eleven female university students took part in a two-day Women in Technology program hosted by KPMG Fiji, where they explored careers in tech, developed practical skills, and connected with industry mentors.

A key focus of the workshop was the responsible and ethical use of technology, especially artificial intelligence.

KPMG’s Managing Partner Lisa Apted says the students engaged in interactive sessions aimed at boosting their career readiness and tech knowledge.

“It gives young women an opportunity to see themselves in a field that’s not traditionally theirs, and they’ve had a really exciting couple of days because they’ve had to do mock interviews, for example.”

KPMG’s Women in Technology Lead Fiona Glaskin says with only a quarter of technical roles globally filled by women, the program aims to encourage more young women to join the tech industry.

“What we’re really noticing—and it came through strongly in this group—is a real desire to make a difference in the world with technology. We had lots of discussions about AI and their desire to use it, but to use it in an ethical and responsible way.”

Final-year student Shreshtha Sharma says the experience highlighted the importance of women’s roles in tech.

“I feel like computer science classes should become mandatory from a very young age because it is a growing trend and the world is growing. We need to enhance our knowledge.”

KPMG hopes some of this year’s participants will apply for graduate roles in 2026, following the success of last year’s program, which saw four students transition into full-time roles.

The firm also plans to expand the initiative to Nadi next year to reach more students across the country.

