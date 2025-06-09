Vosarogo calls for joy and light across Fiji

Fijians have been urged to embrace the true message of Diwali as a symbol of light, hope and unity.

In his Diwali message, Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo said the festival was more than lamps and lanterns.

He states it represents truth over falsehood, knowledge over ignorance, peace over violence, hope over despair, and good over evil.

Vosarogo emphasizes the message is universal.

Light shines across all faiths and cultures and even the smallest light can break the deepest darkness.

He calls on everyone to act with courage, compassion, and solidarity.

He adds that in Fiji, this light should guide relationships across ethnicity, faith, and history.

National strength lies in embracing difference with dignity and love.

Vosarogo urges Fijians to carry this light into homes, communities and institutions.

The Minister said Diwali should inspire reconciliation, purpose, and hope.

He wants Fiji to remain a place where light is not only celebrated but lived.

Vosarogo extends his wishes for a Happy Diwali to all Fijians, hoping that peace, joy and light are always present in their lives.

