Village mobilises to keep seaweed on track

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Vuaqava Seaweed Project is working to stay on schedule. Villagers of Naikeleyaga have stepped in to support the harvesting work.

During a village meeting, residents said they would organise men and youth to assist with cutting and transporting seaweed from Vuaqava to the drying site in Kabara.

They told project leaders that the community is ready to commit labour and resources to keep the operation moving.

Over the next two days, volunteers will work with the Ministry of Fisheries’ Eastern Team Vuaqava and members of Mataqali Nai Votavota to speed up collection and delivery.

Officials said the added support will help maintain the project timeline.

The combined effort shows the village’s sense of ownership and determination to strengthen the growing seaweed program.

