News

Village mobilises to keep seaweed on track

Mosese Raqio Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

December 3, 2025 9:10 am

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Vuaqava Seaweed Project is working to stay on schedule. Villagers of Naikeleyaga have stepped in to support the harvesting work.

During a village meeting, residents said they would organise men and youth to assist with cutting and transporting seaweed from Vuaqava to the drying site in Kabara.

They told project leaders that the community is ready to commit labour and resources to keep the operation moving.

Article continues after advertisement

Over the next two days, volunteers will work with the Ministry of Fisheries’ Eastern Team Vuaqava and members of Mataqali Nai Votavota to speed up collection and delivery.

Officials said the added support will help maintain the project timeline.

The combined effort shows the village’s sense of ownership and determination to strengthen the growing seaweed program.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Teen charged after Natovi stoning

Village mobilises to keep seaweed on track

Midnight blaze claims two lives

Driver found dead after river crash

Crackdown on allegations involving officers, Naivalurua reaffirms

Surge in late HIV diagnoses

Disability inclusion must be practical across the system: FCEF

Formal mechanisms to include Gen-Z in national policy development

Fiji airports wins top national awards

State land shortage sparks government action

Fire victims get $5K

MacLachlan reflects on Sex and the City role and initial doubts

Cyclone Ditwah kills 410, leaves hundreds missing in Sri Lanka

Disney World retires Aerosmith preshow for Muppets ride revamp

Venezuela approves migrant repatriation flight from U.S.

Barrymore reveals how Sandler’s serenades stay unscripted on set

Volavola excited to link up with fellow Fijians

Fiji FA opens applications for new women’s national coach

Serena Williams, 44, takes step toward possible return

Mo’unga eyes All Blacks spot for South Africa tour

Surveyors risk deregistration for incomplete jobs

69 percent pass rate achieved for Year 8 Examinations

Spanish gold coin from 1609 breaks European record at auction

Trump raises doubts about Honduras presidential vote count

Gingerbread Labubu, Louvre heist on show at Stockholm Christmas bake-off

Illegal migrants to face clothing and mouth searches for phones at UK ports

Fiji Airways extends backing for Fiji Rugby

Solomon Islands teams add spark to Super 7s

Trusted faces behind most cases of child abuse

WNBA offers $1M max base salary plus revenue sharing

New Fiji notes released

Mets, RHP Devin Williams agree to 3-year, $51M deal

Trump met with advisers on Venezuela as US ramps up pressure

Court remands pair amid safety fears

FAME awards make powerful comeback

Renoir painting of son sold for $1.68 million at auction

Government steps up cane transport upgrades

Saver Plus sparks financial turnaround

At Britain's first plant-based Michelin-star restaurant

Southeast Asia storm deaths near 800 as scale of disaster revealed

Zootopia 2 breaks records in China with $275 million opening

Safer homes promised for vulnerable settlements

Australian teen challenging social media ban says internet will be less safe

BAF cracks down on Fruit Flies

Livestock sector set for major boost

Hong Kong arrests more suspects in fire probe as death toll hits 151

New finds in Turkey's southeast add to picture of Neolithic age

Government pushes reforms as hospital upgrades lag

Fiji ready for RWC27 pool reveal

Floods and red tape stall projects

303 lives changed through cataract surgeries

Fiji’s junior hockey teams push on

Viral video sparks court drama in assault case

New skills program for young people with disabilities

Official match ball design unveiled for RWC 2027

Nadal receives the AS Legend Award

Canada agrees to join EU initiative to surge defense spending

Bad Bunny to headline 2026 Super Bowl halftime at Levi's Stadium

Meadow Walker remembers father Paul 12 years after his death

Son of 'El Chapo' set to change plea in US drug prosecution

Father sentenced to life for child sexual abuse

Valelevu Health Centre set for major makeover

30 Grants to empower women and girls

Bosch actor O'Donnell trains as police officer in North Carolina

Honduras election on a knife edge as Trump-backed man slightly ahead

Major push for equal learning access

Urgent plan to protect shores

Women’s leadership in digital soars

Randolph open to High Fidelity revival after Oscar win

Luigi Mangione in court for hearings over US healthcare executive's killing

Super Seven 7s to air live on FBC 2

Landmine casualties hit 4-year high, driven by conflicts in Syria, Myanmar

Britney Spears shares update on healing after Instagram return

Doge says tour sets up Drua for 2026

AI loan system raises data concerns

Fiji accelerates steps toward signing UN cybercrime agreement

Employment Ministry reviewing systems to improve disability inclusion

US and UK agree zero tariffs deal on pharmaceuticals

Fiji businesses urged to drive growth

Fiji U16 scouts new talent after Pacific Cup triumph

Sangam Nursing School expands as demand increase

Four dead in Russian attack as diplomatic efforts to end Ukraine war continue

All Black Ioane in line to make Leinster debut

COMPOL orders probe into allegations against senior officers

CWM Hospital redevelopment gains momentum

Usyk picks Wilder as first choice for next heavyweight bout

Immigration Ministry expands passport services and hours

Murray reflects on Djokovic coaching stint after brief partnership

Two men charged over Cawaira assault video

Airbus narrows software crisis as airlines ride out A320 recall

Surfers may soon pay to ride Fiji’s best waves

Sebastian Maniscalco responds to SNL impersonation by Hernandez

Duplantis, McLaughlin-Levrone win World Athlete of the Year titles

HIV cases double, Australia pledges aid

Schools brace for 2026 with fewer teachers

Young women forum confronts online gender based violence

Fiji emerges as key player in global cyber diplomacy

Ramaphosa dismisses Trump’s threat to bar South Africa from 2026 G20 summit

FSC completes two sugar export shipments, third set for December

Star Wars saga expands over decades of films and eras

Program sparks $36K savings boost

Violent home robber jailed

Trump confirms conversation with Venezuela's Maduro

Samuel L. Jackson to star in NOLA King spinoff of Tulsa King

26,000 Fijians to benefit from climate-resilient plan

Oil rises after OPEC+ meeting maintains current output

Cast of A Christmas Story reunites for sequel roles

'I saw them driving over injured people' - the terrifying escape from war in Sudan

Clooney recalls losing Thelma & Louise role to Pitt

Mataele to strengthen Drua backline

Life imprisonment for child murderer

Livestock sector on strong growth path

FSC guarantees timely payments to farmers

TISI Sangam to document Fiji history ahead of centennial

Fiji, NZ and South Africa in same pool

Fiji’s informal settlements programme extended to 2027

Death toll hits 212 as Sri Lanka struggles with Cyclone Ditwah impact

Historical Pacific Cup win for Rewa

Josh Brolin reflects on past friendship with Donald Trump

Ukraine talks 'productive' but more work needed, Rubio says

Pine landowners demand bigger slice of the profits

Police investigates break-in at Lautoka Court

Arrests to be made on viral Labasa assault, charges to follow

Fiji and Australia strengthen intelligence-sharing partnership

Linda Hamilton joins Stranger Things final season as Dr. Kay

National Guard shooting suspect radicalized in US, homeland secretary says

SNL re-airs Amy Poehler episode before new shows in December

Swiss voters reject proposed tax on super rich

Over 1,200 new HIV cases

Kiran calls for stronger backing for women entrepreneurs

Amendments will strengthen Fiji’s transport laws: Ro Filipe

Red card experts Chelsea learn how to cope with 10 men

Four dead after 14 people shot at family gathering in Stockton, California

Charlotte Stewart recalls 1969 road trip with Jim Morrison

Tarantino unveils new Kill Bill animated scene in Fortnite

Kazakhstan tells Ukraine to stop attacking CPC terminal after oil exports halted

Indonesia searches for hundreds missing in deadly floods

Bronze for Fiji 7s, Fijiana fourth in Dubai

Rising meth use and syringe scarcity fuel HIV concerns

Kolinisau proud of Fiji 7s efforts

Taxi drivers hit back at viral video allegations from Labasa

Fiji diversifies tourism sector

24 New clubs give Fijian kids a voice

Kohli scores century as India edge South Africa by 17 runs in Ranchi thriller

Maathar Sangam rolls out leadership training

Benjamin Netanyahu seeks pardon from Israel's president

New Zealand beat Australia 26-22 to claim Dubai 7s title

Crown land system failing, PAC warns

Ending HIV requires human rights focus

WRFL tops sustainability awards again

Isak scores as Liverpool halt woeful run, Man United win at Palace

Fiji falls in semifinal

Fijiana to play Japan third place playoff

US FDA memo links 10 child deaths to COVID vaccines

Fiji chases fourth title in Dubai

PM blocks coup plotters’ faith manipulation

Nadi Junior Rugby festival launched

PMT gets modern makeover for fairer assistance

Death toll in Sri Lanka rises to 153 after Cyclone Ditwah

Brucellosis and TB slash livestock productivity

‘Bel-Air’ cast reflects on series

Fiji set to become Pacific hub for trade and tech

Heavyweight TKV stuns Clarke to win British title

Indonesia flood death toll climbs to 303 amid cyclone devastation, disaster agency says

Kapil Sharma to return to Colors after 11 years in Laughter Chefs: Report

Wagner Moura is on the run in Brazil, 1977, in ‘The Secret Agent’

Hong Kong mourns victims of blaze that killed 128 and counting

US State Department stops processing visas for Afghan allies

Job not done yet says Talacolo

‘Zootopia 2' is a cuddlier, tamer sequel

Ex-students return home for Vashist Muni’s anniversary

Maathar Sangam women lead centennial countdown

Vast Russian overnight attack on Ukraine kills six, wounds dozens

Woodlot challenges put landowners on alert

Ravouvou scores in Bristol win

Chaudhry demands probe into mines, water and health mismanagement

Dhurandhar Part 1 expected to be Bollywood’s Longest film since Jodhaa Akbar

Soccer Flamengo wins fourth Copa Libertadores title

The Bansal Murders premieres at IFFI ahead of Netflix release

Global airlines race to fix Airbus jets; US reports little disruption

Dhanush–Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein clocks 50,000 advance tickets

Ukraine hits two Russian 'shadow fleet' oil tankers with naval drones

Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar lands in legal trouble

PM apologizes, leaves reparations to State

Housing Ministry targets 100 new rental units

Fiji to face NZ in semifinal

Residents sound alarm over river rubbish dumping

Fijiana makes semifinal despite loss

Farm school turns dropouts into earners

Newcastle's fast start lays platform for 4-1 thumping of Everton

Springboks score 11 tries in record 73-0 win over hapless Wales

Goals galore - 14 goals in 3 matches

Fiji beat South Africa

Ulunisau hat-trick in Fijiana win

Fiji 7s downs Argentina

Buna scores on debut, Fijiana beat USA

Hrithik Roshan invests Rs 28 crores in Pecan realty’s premium yura offices

Coups missed the mark, PM reflects