Education Minister appoints National Research Council

[Photo: MINISTRY OF EDUCATION/ FACEBOOK]

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, has officially convened the first meeting of the interim National Research Council (NRC), marking a major step towards strengthening evidence-based policymaking and research excellence in Fiji.

The Cabinet-approved council, chaired by Dharmendra Sharma, brings together leading academics, government officials and research experts to guide the country’s research priorities.

Its immediate task is to establish the National Research Council Office, review the NRC Act, and develop a national research database and expert reviewer network to support transparent and competitive research funding.

Radrodro said the council will help shape research that supports Fiji’s economic, social, environmental and technological development while identifying critical data gaps for universities and policymakers.

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He also stressed the importance of protecting Fiji’s cultural heritage and intellectual property, ensuring innovation and modernisation are balanced with the preservation of traditional knowledge.

The NRC is expected to play a central role in building a stronger national research culture and aligning academic research with Fiji’s development goals.