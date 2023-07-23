UK to work with Fiji Navy on security measures

[File Photo]

The United Kingdom has expressed its interest in working with the Republic of Fiji Navy to further develop maritime capabilities.

This has been confirmed by the UK’s Minister for Armed Forces, James Heappey, after his visit to the Republic of Fiji Naval Base.

He says the UK wants to assist Fiji in ways that could boost its security role in the region.

“So really, the purpose of this visit is to discuss with partners in the region what the UK can do in order to contribute to regional security and help tackle the security concerns that we share. And when it’s in our mutual interests, work together to do things that are to our mutual advantage.”

Heappey says that a number of challenges were also discussed regarding Fiji’s security measures.

“From illegal activities in different countries, exclusive economic zones, things like fishing, counter-narcotics, and people trafficking And obviously, Fiji, just like other countries in the region, is concerned about trying to tackle that sort of activity and wants to do so with the help of friends and partners like the UK, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and France.”

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua earlier indicated in parliament the need for stronger regional security.

“We are a region of Peace. A blue Pacific of peace We do not desire war. We cannot afford war.”

The UK has also confirmed that Fiji should be expecting more visits from British warships who are coming to do work with our navy and more visits from the British Army coming to work with our soldiers as they prepare for their peacekeeping missions.