Two questioned as reports flood in for EbayShop scam

The number of reports received by the police in relation to the eBay shop scam continues to increase.

This morning, police say 41 reports have been lodged with them.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police-Crime Mesake Waqa says 38 reports were lodged in the Western Division, two in Labasa, and one at the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters in Toorak.

Waqa says the police are working closely with the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission and the Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit.

Meanwhile, so far, two people have been questioned and released as investigation continues.

Waqa says two task forces have been set up in the Western and Central Divisions, and anyone who wishes to lodge a complaint is requested to lodge at either the Lautoka or Totogo Police Stations.

Those who cannot make it to either of the two locations may call the respective police stations on 9905 660 (Lautoka) and Totogo on 9905 834, and members of the task force will assist you with your report.