Two independent MPs apply to join People’s Alliance

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

August 11, 2025 9:43 am

Minister for Immigration Viliame Naupoto has confirmed he has applied to join The People’s Alliance.

The former FijiFirst MP became an independent after the party disbanded, later serving in Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s cabinet.

Assistant Minister for Justice Josaia Niudamu has also applied for a PA ticket for the next General Election, saying voters in Ra have given him their blessing.

More independent MPs from the group led by Policing Minister Ioane Naivalurua are also believed to be seeking PA tickets.

