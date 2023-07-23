Two die in separate road accidents

Two people died in separate road accidents in the last 24 hours.

Police say the first incident occurred in Koronubu, Ba, where a 25-year-old man who was sitting in the middle of the road was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Police Chief of Operations and Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu says the incident took place at 4am.

Driu says a witness who was travelling in another vehicle rushed the victim to the hospital, but he was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

He says the witness could not make out the particulars of the vehicle involved in the accident.

ACP Driu says the second incident took place along Khalsa Road in Nasinu early this morning, whereby a 25-year-old man was hit by a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old man.

He says the victim was walking home when he was hit.

Meanwhile, four people were admitted to Labasa Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries.

This following another accident, where a vehicle driven by a 54-year-old man veered off the road in Bulileka at around 3am this morning.

The driver and another passenger remain hospitalized.

ACP Driu stresses that the behavior of both drivers and pedestrians must change to prevent further loss of life.

He adds that accidents occur because of complacency and a general poor attitude towards road safety.

The number of road deaths now stands at 53, compared to 21 for the same period last year.