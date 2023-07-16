Twenty regional trainers completed trainers' program

Twenty individuals from the region have successfully completed the training of trainers program by Japan International Cooperation Agency, Energy Fiji Limited and the Department of Energy on hybrid power generation systems.

Diesel power generation is the major source of power in most Pacific Island countries, but due an increase in costs, Fiji and its neighbours are working on switching to renewable energy sources.

Assistant Director Energy Deepak Chand says this will not only decrease costs but will also be a countermeasure against global warming.

Article continues after advertisement

“This program brought a lot of wealth of knowledge in terms of the diesel system and also the renewable energy system which you know that Fiji and whole region in the South Pacific are actually fighting against the climate change and this program is actually part of mitigation program”

The project was launched by JICA in 2017 and completed last month.

Most of the participants are eager to join more training in Fiji, so they can enhance their skills in hybrid power generation.