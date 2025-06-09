Truth, fairness must guide peace, says PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

In a powerful address at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka emphasized the urgent need for truth and fairness as foundational principles to resolving global conflicts and achieving lasting peace.

Highlighting the ongoing crises around the world, including those in Ukraine and the Middle East, Rabuka urged the international community to move beyond selective narratives and hypocrisy.

Rabuka insisted that peace cannot be built without guaranteeing the dignity and peaceful existence of all people involved in conflicts.

Article continues after advertisement

“As we mark the 80th anniversary and its UN reform, Fiji notes that UN remains an indispensable partner for development in the Pacific SIDS. Our unique challenges require the specialized support that only the UN system can provide. Striking the right balance between a strong UN presence and operational effectiveness that reflects the priorities or PSIDS is preferred.”

Rabuka criticized the failure to address the root causes of conflict and the need for a collective responsibility in ensuring just and balanced solutions.

He says truth is informed by Fiji’s extensive experience in international peacekeeping, where the principles of fairness, respect for sovereignty, and reconciliation have been central.

“As a long-time contributor to United Nations peacekeeping missions, Fiji’s stance reflects its commitment to principled diplomacy rooted in honesty and historical understanding.”

He also highlighted that sustainable peace requires faith, courage, and a strong will, cautioning that peacebuilding is neither quick nor easy but is essential given the high cost of conflict and instability.

As the world marks 80 years of the United Nations, Fiji stands firm in advocating for an inclusive, just, and peaceful global order, one where honesty and fairness pave the way to harmony and coexistence among nations.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.