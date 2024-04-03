Trio released on bail

Hirdesh Chand, Irfan Hussein and Alexander Fong

The three men who allegedly defrauded a bank of over $140,000 have been granted bail by the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The bank’s former senior manager Alexander Fong, Hirdesh Chand and Irfan Hussein who were represented by private counsels, appeared before Magistrate Jeremaia Savou.

It is alleged that between December 8th 2018 to December 21st 2022, 55-year-old Fong conspired with Chand and Hussein to defraud the bank by selling off eight vehicles privately, when it was supposed to be sold by way of trade-ins with approved licensed motor vehicle dealers, as per the bank policy.

Police Prosecutor, Selina Mills did not object to bail for Chand and Hussein however opposed bail application for Fong as he did not have his passport with him.

Mills said that anything could happen, and for Fong to be remanded in custody.

Fong was ordered to surrender his travelling documents before 4pm today.

The other two accused, Chand and Hussein, surrendered their passports in court.

The three men were released on $1,000 cash bond, and were ordered not to reoffend and interfere with the witnesses.

The matter will be called again on May 23rd.