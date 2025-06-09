Trash boom traps to combat pollution

Work is underway to address plastic and solid waste pollution in urban waterways, with new trash boom traps being installed in Suva, Nausori, and Nadi.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu says the initiative follows the success of a pilot project at Nabukalou Creek, which has collected over 612 kilograms of plastic debris since February.

He notes that dumping and urban waste remain serious environmental concerns, particularly in high-density areas, and that the Ministry is aligning its resources to combat the issue.

“Which include issuing of Prohibition Notice, conducting compliance inspection, and managing appeal related to environment enforcement. We’ve got the same equipment too in terms of oil spill that is used to trap the oil in the spillage area.”

Bulitavu adds that targeted interventions are necessary to prevent waste from entering major waterways.

He says the Ministry is reviewing enforcement tools under the Environment Management Act to hold polluters accountable and promote responsible waste disposal practices.

