Tourism sets two percent disability jobs target

The government is targeting at least two percent employment for people with disabilities in the tourism and aviation sectors by 2029.

A new 12-month programme will focus on making workplaces more accessible and creating more employment opportunities.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka says about 50 people with disabilities are expected to be supported into tourism and aviation jobs.

He says half of the positions will be reserved for women.

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“Women, persons with disabilities, youth, micro, small, and medium enterprises, and community-based enterprises in rural and maritime areas should have a real place in the tourism economy. This is what the National Sustainable Tourism Framework 2024-2023 sets out.”

The programme will include accessibility checks at major airports, staff training and support for inclusive recruitment.

Gavoka says about 40 tourism and aviation workers have already completed disability awareness training.

Accessibility audits have also been carried out at four tourism facilities.

The programme is supported by a 100-thousand Australian dollar grant, worth about 145-thousand Fiji dollars.

Gavoka says the goal is to ensure people with disabilities are not left behind as Fiji’s tourism and aviation industries continue to grow.